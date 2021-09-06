#BBNaija: WhiteMoney advises Emmanuel to stick with Liquorose in order to survive evicitons

Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney has advised Emmanuel to stick with Liquorose in order to survive evictions and remain in the house.

Whitemoney and Emmanuel were spotted having a brief discussion when Mazi White advised Emmanuel to stick with his love interest, Liquorose so he would keep surviving evictions.

Whitemoney also advised Emmanuel to avoid the Angel route or at least make sure that Liqourose doesn’t notice any vibe between them.

Both Emmanuel and Liquorose survived Sunday night evictions with neither of the two appearing at the bottom six of housemates with the least votes.

Their relationship in the house seems to have made them a favourite among viewers of the show who have vowed to make them stay longer in the house.