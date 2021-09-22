TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife,…

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel has disclosed why she cannot have children at this point in her life.

The housemate during a brief discussion today, opened up about not being ready to have her own children yet. According to Angel, she would gladly accept to marry a man who already has children from another woman.

Angel also noted that her mental health won’t permit her to have children at this point in her life so she would rather welcome a man with children and maybe get pregnant in the future when she is stable to handle the depression and worries that come with childbirth.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Saga and other housemates sleep in front of the…

#BBNaija: Lady prophesies WhiteMoney as next housemate to be…

Whitemoney on his part chipped into the conversation while claiming to have a clear understanding of what Angel meant.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife, Annie Idibia

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“Nothing can make me leave my husband, not even a side chick” – Actress, Rosy…

#BBNaija: Saga and other housemates sleep in front of the diary room over…

Olu Jacobs pays wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set

#BBNaija: Lady prophesies WhiteMoney as next housemate to be evicted (Read full…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Man who accused pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years, finds love again in…

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” – Bobrisky blasts…

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“What am I going to use my life to do” – Saga questions Biggie after…

#BBNaija: Saga breaks down in tears over Nini’s disappearance (Video)

Simi drags troll who said people prefer upcoming singer, Ayra Starr to her

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More