BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel has disclosed why she cannot have children at this point in her life.

The housemate during a brief discussion today, opened up about not being ready to have her own children yet. According to Angel, she would gladly accept to marry a man who already has children from another woman.

Angel also noted that her mental health won’t permit her to have children at this point in her life so she would rather welcome a man with children and maybe get pregnant in the future when she is stable to handle the depression and worries that come with childbirth.

Whitemoney on his part chipped into the conversation while claiming to have a clear understanding of what Angel meant.