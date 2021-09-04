Being married to Boma was the most torturing and manipulative years of my life – Boma’s ex wife (Video)

Estranged wife of Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma has claimed that her marriage to the housemate was the worst period of her life.

According to the ex wife, she was married to Boma, and all through her years of marriage, she passed through serious torture, brainwashing and manipulation.

She stated this during an interview which she uploaded on social media for fans to watch and know the kind of man Boma allegedly is.

This comes after the housemate engaged in a fight with fellow housemate, Angel over kiss and tell allegations.

The housemates kissed themselves at the lounge and vowed not to tell anyone about it. However, one of them later spilled the beans and this caused the duo to fight and curse themselves in the house.

In an Instagram story, Boma’s ex-wife wrote;

“When God said vengeance is mine, he means it! Leave it to Him.

Things will always come to light. Wolves in sheep clothing can’t hide for long.

Don’t be fake, your true character will one day come out where the world will see it.

“Anyways, back to me receiving my blessings. God is so kind and good to me,” she wrote.

Watch video of Boma’s wife below;