Bella Shmurda deported and banned from Ghana for assaulting a doctor

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has been reportedly fined and banned from travelling to Ghana for three months.

According to a report by Sahara reporters, Bella was deported and fined by a circuit court in Accra, Ghana after he was found guilty of attacking a medical doctor at a quarantine center in the country.

Reports gathered that the singer and two others, Ramsey Omeofe and Jubreel Abimbola tested positive to Covid-19 upon arrival in Ghana and had to remain in quarantine.

They however became provoked that the quarantine would disrupt what they came to do in Ghana and allegedly attacked the doctor with a fork.

A nurse who was present at the scene testified that the trio had threatened to cause a scene if they were not discharged.

Bella Shmurda was deported alongside the two guys, Ramsey Omeofe and Jubreel Abimbola and were also fined GH¢2,000 each.