TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably…

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s…

Bisi Alimi tackles those attacking Annie Idibia for calling out her husband

Entertainment
By Shalom

Gay activist, Bisi Alimi has frowned at those attacking Annie Idibia after she called out her husband and his family.

Annie Idibia had earlier called out her husband and his family for allegedly treating her unfairly. She claimed that his family never liked her despite all her efforts.

Reacting to this, some fans channeled their energy to Annie and dragged her for bringing her family affairs to social media.

READ ALSO

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up…

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying…

Bisi Alimi reacting to the incident wrote;

“A woman stayed with her husband even when he was a community pr!ck. Now she has had enough cause the man allegedly continues to disrespect his marriage. But no, he is not the problem. It is the woman who spoke out.

Imagine Annie with babydaddies all across Nigeria. I am sure we will not be having this conversation”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia drags hubby,…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s husband reacts as…

Annie Idibia allegedly cheating on 2baba with sugardaddy Ned (Details)

Reactions as Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle on Instagram

#BBNaija: Reactions as Tega receives massage from Boma

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Being married to Boma was the most torturing and manipulative years of my life…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up brother’s wife and…

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

Bisi Alimi tackles those attacking Annie Idibia for calling out her husband

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to Boma’s fight with…

Why I warned Angel never to tell anyone we kissed – Boma reveals after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More