Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has promised to pay back his ex bestie, Tonto Dikeh for allegedly spoiling his name on social media.

According to Bob, Tonto Dikeh paid his former Ivorian personal assistant, Oye Kyme to write ‘nonsense’ about him on Instagram.

Bobrisky claimed that Tonto usually pays people to tarnish the image of others while they were still friends, so he’s certain that she’s the one behind Oye Kyme badmouthing him on Instagram.

During an interview with Daddy Freeze, Bobrisky promised to deal with Tonto Dikeh for tarnishing his image.

“Let me tell you Daddy Freeze. There is somebody sponsoring Oye. There’s somebody I know that is sponsoring Oye. And that’s how she used to do. When I was her friend, this is what she do to other people. See I know all these things.

Why e be say na now Oye dey answer questions. Oye no answer questions since last month o. Why e be say na when this matter dey now, Oye come dey answer question.

I know who is sponsoring it and that is why I am coming for her. I cannot come for Oye cause Oye is like a slave, a house girl that was opportuned to meet me”, Bob lamented.

