Bobrisky Reveals The Amount Of Money He Spent On Mercy Eke’s Birthday

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has disclosed the amount of money he spent on the birthday of Mercy Eke.

Bobrisky revealed this via his Instagram handle where he claimed that he spent a total of N1.5m on Mercy’s birthday, adding that the sum was not enough.

He said:

“1.5million is not enough for you my lambo, If dis is fake life well I want more of it 😂😂😂😂😂. If you want to pepper ur enemies pls cal me 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I will scatter that place with money”

However, some of Bobrisky’s fans felt it was not necessary for him to mention the amount he spent.

Read some comments below:

aduke_orobo

Who asked u the amount u spent on her? Olofo

razzgoke.1

Must you tell us it is 1.5million you spent 😂😂😂

yeni_sleek

I don’t want to hear lambo is owing you next month😭🤲😂😂

a_ji_bi_ke

Hope say no be loan you go collect 🤧