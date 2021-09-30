TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother of five disrupts wedding of husband who secretly tried to…

Boy who is gradually ‘turning into a tree’ narrates…

#BBNaija: Moment Cross sucked Angel’s br3asts (Video)

Bobrisky Reveals The Amount Of Money He Spent On Mercy Eke’s Birthday

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has disclosed the amount of money he spent on the birthday of Mercy Eke.

Bobrisky revealed this via his Instagram handle where he claimed that he spent a total of N1.5m on Mercy’s birthday, adding that the sum was not enough.

He said:

READ ALSO

Moment Mercy Eke mistakenly exposed her downside in public…

Bobrisky narrates why he bowed to pressure and apologized to…

“1.5million is not enough for you my lambo, If dis is fake life well I want more of it 😂😂😂😂😂. If you want to pepper ur enemies pls cal me 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I will scatter that place with money”

However, some of Bobrisky’s fans felt it was not necessary for him to mention the amount he spent.

Read some comments below:

aduke_orobo
Who asked u the amount u spent on her? Olofo

razzgoke.1
Must you tell us it is 1.5million you spent 😂😂😂

yeni_sleek
I don’t want to hear lambo is owing you next month😭🤲😂😂

a_ji_bi_ke
Hope say no be loan you go collect 🤧

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother of five disrupts wedding of husband who secretly tried to wed another…

Boy who is gradually ‘turning into a tree’ narrates his experience

#BBNaija: Moment Cross sucked Angel’s br3asts (Video)

I will wind up if I see you on the road – Angel tells Whitemoney (Video)

Emmanuel’s father says his mind about his son’s relationship with Liquorose…

Moment Mercy Eke mistakenly exposed her downside in public (Video)

Why I Fainted on the Road – Ini Edo

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky Reveals The Amount Of Money He Spent On Mercy Eke’s Birthday

I have given it to the only man who deserved it – Lady who married her…

Boy who is gradually ‘turning into a tree’ narrates his experience

Mother of five disrupts wedding of husband who secretly tried to wed another…

“My Son’s School Fees o” – Tiwa Savage Laments As Davido Forces Her To Buy…

BBNaija star, Alex Unusual surprises father on his birthday (Video)

Why I Fainted on the Road – Ini Edo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More