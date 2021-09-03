TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably…

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s…

“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to Boma’s fight with Angel

Entertainment
By Shalom

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has dragged Boma Akpore after he engaged in a heated argument with Angel.

The drama started after the duo got into an argument over who spilled details of their executive lounge session from some weeks back. Angel claimed that Boma is a kiss and tell.

Recall, Boma and Angel had an exclusive time in the executive lounge where they shared a kiss and talked about their sexual preference. They also agreed to not share details of their moment with other housemates.

READ ALSO

Being married to Boma was the most torturing and…

Why I warned Angel never to tell anyone we kissed –…

Apparently, one of them broke the agreement and this caused a serious argument which escalated to name-calling and wigs flying.

Reacting to this, Tacha dragged Boma to filth, describing him as ‘disgusting’.

She tweeted;

“Boma is disgusting!! Totally unnecessary 🤮🤮 Angel is an Angel Finally hah cause!! Disqualification 2.0🗣”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia drags hubby,…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s husband reacts as…

Annie Idibia allegedly cheating on 2baba with sugardaddy Ned (Details)

Reactions as Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle on Instagram

#BBNaija: Reactions as Tega receives massage from Boma

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“A very good time to call useless men out” – Nedu…

Being married to Boma was the most torturing and manipulative years of my life…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up brother’s wife and…

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

Bisi Alimi tackles those attacking Annie Idibia for calling out her husband

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to Boma’s fight with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More