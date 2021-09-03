“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to Boma’s fight with Angel

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has dragged Boma Akpore after he engaged in a heated argument with Angel.

The drama started after the duo got into an argument over who spilled details of their executive lounge session from some weeks back. Angel claimed that Boma is a kiss and tell.

Recall, Boma and Angel had an exclusive time in the executive lounge where they shared a kiss and talked about their sexual preference. They also agreed to not share details of their moment with other housemates.

Apparently, one of them broke the agreement and this caused a serious argument which escalated to name-calling and wigs flying.

Reacting to this, Tacha dragged Boma to filth, describing him as ‘disgusting’.

She tweeted;

“Boma is disgusting!! Totally unnecessary 🤮🤮 Angel is an Angel Finally hah cause!! Disqualification 2.0🗣”