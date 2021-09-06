Boma reacts after fans jubilated over his eviction from the house

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma Akpore has apologized to fans over his actions during the show.

Recall, while in the house, Boma was involved in a romantic affair with married ex housemate, Tega, and this didn’t go down well with viewers of the show.

“You have to make mistakes to find out who you aren’t. You take the actions and the insight follows. You don’t think your way into becoming yourself. I take full responsibility for my actions and I am sorry. It only get better from here.

That’s all you can do in this world, no matter how strong the current beats against you, or how heavy your burden, or how tragic your story. You keep going.”Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future and let God take over”