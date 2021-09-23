TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her…

Comedian Crazeclown set to wed mother of his babygirl, JoJo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian skit-maker and Comedian, Iwueke Emmanuel popularly known as Crazeclown, is set to wed the mother of his only child, Jojo.

The couple who welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December 2020, are now ready to officially tie the knot in church.

READ ALSO

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love…

Comedian Craze Clown and fiancée welcome their first child,…

Last night, Crazeclown took to his Instagram page to announce their wedding plans by sharing some of their pre-wedding photos

Sharing the amazing photos, Comedian Craze clown was so excited as he stated that he has finally found somebody to dance with.

”I Found somebody to Dance with.. It’s time to DANCE baby”, he wrote.

This is coming weeks after the comedian survived a ghastly accident which destroyed his car but miraculously, couldn’t claim his life.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her s*x tapes

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” – Bobrisky blasts…

#BBNaija: Saga and other housemates sleep in front of the diary room over…

Man who accused pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years, finds love again in…

“You didn’t know my teeth was growing when your d*ck was getting hard in my…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her s*x tapes

Kpokpogri has your s*x tapes in his possession – Tonto Dikeh sends message…

Tonto Dikeh reacts after Kpokpogri dragged her to court and demanded N10billion

Prince Kpokpogri drags Tonto Dikeh to court, demands N10billion compensation…

#BBNaija: “Saga and Nini deserve to win for being the content of the show” –…

Comedian Crazeclown set to wed mother of his babygirl, JoJo

Watch housemates reaction after they found Nini sleeping on the bed, after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More