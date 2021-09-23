Comedian Crazeclown set to wed mother of his babygirl, JoJo

Popular Nigerian skit-maker and Comedian, Iwueke Emmanuel popularly known as Crazeclown, is set to wed the mother of his only child, Jojo.

The couple who welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December 2020, are now ready to officially tie the knot in church.

Last night, Crazeclown took to his Instagram page to announce their wedding plans by sharing some of their pre-wedding photos

Sharing the amazing photos, Comedian Craze clown was so excited as he stated that he has finally found somebody to dance with.

”I Found somebody to Dance with.. It’s time to DANCE baby”, he wrote.

This is coming weeks after the comedian survived a ghastly accident which destroyed his car but miraculously, couldn’t claim his life.