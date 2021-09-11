TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

Commotion as Man beats up Masquerade who assaulted him in Lagos (Video)

Social Media drama
By Peter

A Nigerian man who was angry after been flogged by a Masquerade, has set an example by beating him up.

Nigerian man

A video going viral on social media, has shown the moment where the angry man attacked and engaged the street Masquerade in a fight, seriously beating him up in the process as traffic came to a halt.

READ ALSO

Masquerade Spotted Dancing Inside A Catholic Church

Nigerian man allegedly dies of heart attack after his wife…

According to reports, the man was a passerby on the road going on his way in Lagos Island, when the Masquerade gave him some bitter strokes of the cane.

In response, the angered man took it upon himself to set an example of the Masquerade and proceeded to beat him up, even as several people on the road tried to separate the fight.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“You are a devil” – Bobrisky fires back at Tonto Dikeh

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Boma dragged him for speaking about his affair…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Once a guy lose his beard, he will also lose about 70% of women physically…

Nollywood Actors, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi release adorable pre-wedding…

BBNaija: “I Can Make You Fall For Me” — Angel Tells Pere

Commotion as Man beats up Masquerade who assaulted him in Lagos (Video)

Bovi puts up son for sale after he broke the third television this year (Video)

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu celebrates her 57th birthday (Photos)

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More