Entertainment
By Shalom

A Corps member has lamented over the condition of food which he was being served at NYSC orientation camp in Bauchi.

While lamenting over the quantity of food being served at the camp, the corp member advised prospective corps members to ensure that they come to camp with enough money for feeding.

According to the corps member, without enough money, one might end up having kwashiorkor at the camp.

In his words;

“If you no get money, no apply for NYSC. This is what they gave us for breakfast you can imagine. After giving us one slice of yam for dinner. When coming for NYSC, make sure you have enough cash if not you go get kwashiorkor. Just look at bread.”

Watch the video below;

