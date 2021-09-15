Recent reports have gathered that crisis have rocked the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) founded by late T.B Joshua.

Ever since the clergyman kicked the bucket in June, there have been controversies over who takes over the leadership of the church.

After Joshua’s burial, the issue of who takes over was well managed out of the public until last week when a court named Evelyn, widow of the late Prophet, as the church’s trustees.

Some members of the church were not happy about the development as they argued that the late founder wanted his successor to be from among the Pastors whom he anointed in the Church.

In a statement signed by one Adedeji Opeyemi, President of GCSM and Secretary, Mr. Brown Chimieze, a group under the auspices of Global Congress of SCOAN Members, (GCSM-) the SCOAN members called on people all over the world to help in “sustaining the church from ruins”.

“We are worried about the emergence of Mrs Evelyn Joshua, the wife of the late founder who made unilateral declaration of herself as the new leader of the Church.”

“She claimed a congregation of 2000 Church members appointed her. This is ridiculous: Where did the meeting hold? Was it through a Yes vote? Was it through election? Was it through ‘anointing’ by the 2000 members?

“Where is the resolution of the 2000 members? Can 2000 members pick a successor in a Church with millions of members all over the world in five continents? What is the constitution of the Church? Was it followed?

“Mrs. Evelyn Joshua is not a Pastor. She was never anointed by Pastor Joshua. She was not part of the founding members of the Church. What is the basis of her emergence as the person now parading herself as the new leader?

“Under the aegis of SCOAN Congress, made up of members from 188 countries, we shall continue to inform and educate the public, peoples all over the world on every development at SCOAN until wisdom, the ways of God and common sense prevail.”