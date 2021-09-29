Cristiano Ronaldo’s long time girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez has revealed that she’s hoping the footballer would propose to her.

The model who has a child with the ace footballer, opened up that he’s yet to propose to her.

She made this disclosure in a Netflix documentary about her life. In an exclusive clip from the anticipated show she shared on her Instagram page, a friend asked when she was planning to get married to the Man United striker.

In response she stated that the decision of them getting married is dependent on if Cristiano Ronaldo finally pops the question. “I hope so, It doesn’t depend on me,” she said.

She answered with a Spanish word ‘Ojala’ which translates in English to ‘let’s hope so’.