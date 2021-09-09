Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Boma dragged him for speaking about his affair with married housemate, Tega

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted after ex BBNaija housemate, Boma dragged him during a recent interview.

The drama started after Chiefpriest made a post on Instagram dragging Boma for sleeping with a married woman and telling Pere about it.

However, following his eviction, Boma saw the post shared by Cubana and tackled him for opening his mouth to talk on a matter that he doesn’t know anything about.

Cubana Chiefpriest in his response, said that the gods will bring justice on him for perpetrating evil and refusing to repent.

In his words;

“The gods💀 Will Bring Justice On All Those Who Perpetrate Evil And Refuse His Command To Repent, Am Just A Messenger Of The gods💀 Ihe Onye Metere Owere Isi Ya Buru.”