“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia praises father, Tuface (Video)

Olivia Idibia, daughter of Nigerian celebrities Tuface and Annie Idibia has showered praises on her father, Tubaba.

The little girl in a recent video, complemented her father over his looks, stating that he looks younger than his age.

She further questioned him to know if he’s a vampire because according to her, only vampires do not age as time passes.

“Daddy you look so fresh. You look like you have never even grown up before. Are you a vampire? Only vampires look like this.

You look as if you’re 19 years old. Meanwhile you’re more than 40. I don’t even understand. You have been looking 19 since. Like how? You’ll be looking like this for the next 90 years”, Olivia said.

Watch video below;