Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has reacted after the housemates were thrown into a frenzy following the disappearance of Nini.

Biggie gave Nini a secret task to leave the house unnoticed and return after 24 hours.

When housemates noticed her disappearance, they immediately raised an alarm and proceeded to bang the diary room, requesting that Biggie opens it for them to conduct a search there.

Saga who spearheaded the search was left in a miserable state as he decided to sleep in front of the diary room, he was later joined by Angel and Pere.

However, reacting to this drama, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recounted how he was once confused over the disappearance of his car in Lagos.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“This thing reminds me of when LASTMA tow my car that year. I enter supermarket come out start to find car. I check gutter like 3 times”