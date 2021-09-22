TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife,…

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

Entertainment
By Shalom

BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has reacted after the housemates were thrown into a frenzy following the disappearance of Nini.

Biggie gave Nini a secret task to leave the house unnoticed and return after 24 hours.

When housemates noticed her disappearance, they immediately raised an alarm and proceeded to bang the diary room, requesting that Biggie opens it for them to conduct a search there.

READ ALSO

“What am I going to use my life to do” – Saga questions…

#BBNaija: Saga breaks down in tears over Nini’s…

Saga who spearheaded the search was left in a miserable state as he decided to sleep in front of the diary room, he was later joined by Angel and Pere.

However, reacting to this drama, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu recounted how he was once confused over the disappearance of his car in Lagos.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“This thing reminds me of when LASTMA tow my car that year. I enter supermarket come out start to find car. I check gutter like 3 times”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife, Annie Idibia

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“Nothing can make me leave my husband, not even a side chick” – Actress, Rosy…

#BBNaija: Saga and other housemates sleep in front of the diary room over…

Olu Jacobs pays wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set

#BBNaija: Lady prophesies WhiteMoney as next housemate to be evicted (Read full…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Ayra Starr reacts after a fan said she’s better than Simi

Man who accused pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years, finds love again in…

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” – Bobrisky blasts…

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“What am I going to use my life to do” – Saga questions Biggie after…

#BBNaija: Saga breaks down in tears over Nini’s disappearance (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More