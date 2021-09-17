Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed why he slumped at Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Recall, Bawa was speaking on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of the National Identity Day on Thursday, September 16, when he slumped.

He was reportedly assisted by other participants and rushed to State House hospital in Abuja for immediate treatment.

However, speaking during an interview on Channels TV Politics Today on the night of Thursday, September 16, he said he received medical attention at the hospital.

“Well of course I’m okay, as you can see I’m very much okay… What happened today (Thursday), you’re aware today is the 16th of September, and it is the National Identity Day celebration. I was invited by the NIMC, specifically the ministry of communications and digital economy and while giving my goodwill message, I had to excuse myself because there was a bit of dizziness on me.

“Then of course I went straight to the hospital, where the doctors confirmed that everything about me is okay but for the fact that I was a bit dehydrated and I need to take a lot of water. So straight away from the hospital, I went to the office tidied up one or two things; I’m now back at home.”