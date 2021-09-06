TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Errand boy for buying Amala, studio rat — OAP Toke Makinwa talks about Wizkid

By Shalom

OAP Toke Makinwa advised Nigerian youths to emulate Wizkid, as she narrated the prices he paid to get to where he is today.

In a recent chat with Chude Jideonwo, Toke Makinwa queried the youths of nowadays who just want to succeed without putting in the work.

Toke said:

“You don’t know the years Wizkid put in to becoming who he is today.

Young newbies try music for a year or two and are frustrated because it is not working…dude, when I tell people…I was at Rhythm and Wizkid used to carry speakers and he will be sent by DJs to buy Amala and he will do it.

He was the studio rat. “Just help me play my song,” he would say. People look at him now and say he is arrogant not knowing the work he had put into this journey.

It is the same way people can look at me now and say I got it all easy but if you have been following my career and seeing the hardwork I put in, you should ask me what I am doing with my life if by now I am not enjoying all that I am enjoying now from my hard work.”

