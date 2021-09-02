“Even if you don’t want to have a relationship, do something” — Tega advises Saskay and Jay Paul

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega has advised her fellow housemates, Saskay and Jay Paul to add more content to their relationship.

Over the week, Tega who is a wife and mother of one, has been trending on social media after videos of her making out with male housemate, Boma made its way to the internet.

During her conversation with housemates, Saskay and Jay Paul earlier today, September 1, Tega advised the duo to stop refraining from some activities in their relationship and give the show more ‘content’ because that’s why they’re part of the show.

Tega, who captured on camera lying beside Cross, made it known that she’s in the house to give content.

She said,

“So do you people think we came here with cement and headpan to come and build relationship here? You are supposed to, if you are building a relationship get highlights from it for crying out loud.”

“That is why the show is called Big Brother, they need that highlight for their content they need content so that they can have their ratings.

“And you are just serenading under the sheets. Ok do something . Even if you don’t want something outside this house. Make use of the highlights.

The moment you leave this house you’re gonna be celebrities you will need those highlights to rate yourselves right?.”

“So if you don’t want to have something to do outside this house, get the highlights, get the highlights. Not that Everytime you are minding the cameras.

“You’re lucky I’m married, if I was single I’ll do more for highlights”.