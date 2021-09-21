Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has expressed his undying love for Tonto Dikeh, stating that he wants to make her his wife.

According to Uche Maduagwu, he and Tonto Dikeh have been destined to be together for life as husband and wife.

Uche Maduagwu wrote;

“Any man wey no fit celebrate you and your pikin no be husband material. I and destined to marry Tonto Dikeh.

Please nobody should beg me because me don make up my mind to put smiles on the face of this great woman of God. Why you think Jim Iyke dey do wahala with me? Single mums are the best, they should be honored and respected. I will not invite Jim, Obi and zubby to our traditional marriage, do not turn our wedding to Alex Oba road.”

