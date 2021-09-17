TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

The family of a corp member, Ramotu Suleiman, who delivered a baby boy at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Bayelsa State, for the ongoing 2021 Batch “B”, stream 2 orientation course, has named him Shuaibu, after the Director-General.

Baby Shuaibu Suleiman Aliyu was named on Thursday, at his father’s residence in Oke-Aro, a border community between Lagos and Ogun States.

A statement signed by Alhaji Musa Abubakar, Acting Director, Special Duties, NYSC, said in Abuja on Thursday that the Imam of the community, Alhaji Abubakar Montafien, presided over the ceremony.

He prayed God to bless baby Shuaibu and his parents, as he described the circumstances of his birth as a sign of good things for all, including the NYSC scheme.

The Imam appreciated the NYSC DG, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, whose visit to the Bayelsa camp coincided with the arrival of the baby, for being on hand to receive him, few hours after his birth.

The mother of baby Shuaibu, Ramotu Suleiman, was given an instant relocation to Lagos to join her family on the grounds of marriage.

