Final year student somersaults to his death while celebrating after final exams

News
By Peter

A final year university student has somersaulted to his death shortly after wild celebrations made after his last exams.

Final year student

The final year student of the University of Education, Winneba, (UEW) in Ghana, Abdul Majeed Sani died while doing acrobatic jumps in celebration of his final exams.

The victim alongside his colleagues were seen in a video somersaulting while onlookers applaud their every move.

Sani, gave the jump a first trial which went smoothly, but on his second move, he suffered severe trauma to the head after landing on his face.

He was however rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba for treatment and later transferred to a hospital in Accra where he sadly passed away on Thursday, September 9, two days after the fall.

