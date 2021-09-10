Popular Nollywood Actor, Williams Uchemba, has narrated how he got a message from God to help the poor and needy.

According to Williams, he was laying in his bed in the US when God gave him a clear instruction to return to Nigeria to free people from Poverty.

In his words;

“I hate to break this to you but majority of the time God’s plans looks nothing like what you have planned for yourself, Let me tell you this little story.

Few years ago, I was laying in my bed in California when I got an instruction, very clear and sound instruction from God to go to Nigeria and free people from poverty, at first I acted like I didn’t hear because in my head God can’t tell me to leave the beautiful life he has given me and the little savings I have to enter the slums in Nigeria and help strangers I don’t even know, one might ask how does God even talk to people? well one of the ways you know is God/Holy Spirit talking is he tells you what you know you can never tell yourself and what your flesh will not be comfortable with.

The voice was constant for weeks so in other not to act as though I am disobeying I started helping some few white people in the streets of Los Angeles( still have some of the videos in on my page) but I noticed that the more I do that the more i feel guilty, empty and out of line from Gods plan because it was not what I was instructed to do.

It took me 2 months to finally agree to travel to Nigeria and immediately I landed in Lagos from nowhere a heavy compassion for the less privilege quadrupled in my heart, I was thinking God will give me billions as he has asked me to help people but instead of money he gave me a heart of compassion for the poor and before I knew it I started to empty my account to help people.

You don’t help people because you have, you help people because you want to and feel their pain and God who sees your heart will provide what you need to give.

Whenever God gives you a VISION he makes PROVISION for it, and because our ways are not Gods ways what you might think is the right way might be the opposite for God( Isa 55:8-9) “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord.

9 “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts”. The only reason the platform is given to the fulfill the Purpose of God.”