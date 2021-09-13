TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Actress Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, has tied the knot with his new lover who is reportedly expecting a child.

Speaking on his marriage and how he feels about it, Lanre noted that his new wife makes life worthwhile for him.

“In every journey of a man’s life, having a good wife by the side is a great blessing from God. Thank you for standing with me again, for understanding, supporting, persevering, tolerating, loving and above all being my prayer warrior and partner.

My small but mighty in power wife. My cool, calm and collected wife. My great planner and organizer. My ever jovial and a light to my path wife. You make loving, marriage and life worthwhile for me to live in. Our journey has started Mrs Oluwabusayo Olanrewaju Gentry iyawo mi”, he wrote.

