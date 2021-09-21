How I feel being President Buhari’s daughter – Buhari’s daughter, Noor opens up

President Muhammadu Buhari’s youngest daughter, Noor Buhari has opened up on how she feels being the president’s daughter.

Noor during an Instagram question and answer session stated that being the daughter of President Buhari is testing.

An Instagram follower had asked her, “How is life being the president child?”

In response, Noor noted that the position is testing and her major life goal is peace.

In her words, “Honestly it’s very testing…”

See her post below,

This comes after a man stated his interest in marrying her.

The Borno state born man identified as Bukar disclosed that he has 12 children and married with two wives, but has the burning desire to make Noor his third wife.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote,

“I am from Borno State. I have 2 wives 12 children. I want to marry the last daughter of Mr president Mohammed Buhari, to make them 3 wives. May Almighty Allah Help me. Bukar A Bukar.Dan Borno.”