How Liquorose and Emmanuel had s*x in the house – Angel reveals

By Shalom

Big Brother Naija shine ya eye housemate, Angel has disclosed that lovebirds, Emmanuel and Liquorose have had s*x in the house.

Angel disclosed this during a conversation with fellow housemate, Cross on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Angel, she and evicted housemate, JMK always knew Liquorose and her love interest, Emmanuel already made love, but she was stunned after she heard Liquorose vowing that she will never have sex in the house no matter what.

Angel narrated how she and JMK got the information from evicted housemate, Sammie who got the news first hand, directly from the source.

Recall, before Maria’s eviction, she also said she thinks Liquorose and Emmanuel have had s*x in the house, and blamed them for missing condoms.

