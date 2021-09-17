TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Liquorose recently had a personal conversation about how their s*x life would be like.

Recall, the lovebirds were rewarded with the dinner date because of the successful prank Liquorose carried out on Emmanuel.

Loverboy, Emmanuel asked the LR the number of times she has ever made love to him in her head.

“How many times have you made love to me in your head,” he asked.

“Once! and that was today, just before I was called into the diary room; even though I have kissed you many times in my head,” Liquorose replied.

LR added that she is not a s*xually active person and might be with him without making love to him for four months.

