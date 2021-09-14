“I am still a virgin” – Comedian, Macaroni opens up

Popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Macaroni, has shocked fans after he opened up on his private life.

The comedian who gained prominence with his “sugar-daddy” character, disclosed via his social media page that he is still a virgin.

According to Macaroni, he’s still a virgin and he has decided to keep it that way because he’s not in the world.

“I’m still a virgin sha. I’m not like some of you that have misplace inside the world”, he wrote.

Reacting to this, Empress wrote;

“Daddy wa,@mrmacaronii Us Virgins need to be appreciated cause it’s not easy to be chaste & upright in this immoral world oh. Please send your fellow virgin something to keep body & soul together and support the ministry, lest we fall into avoidable temptation”

Bright wrote;

“Not having enough s*x can put you at risk of anxiety, depression and paranoia

Avoid Stories that Touch”

Vhiqul wrote;

“Its nice to see we’re still in this world. Good morning co-virgin”.