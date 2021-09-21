TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife,…

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero speaks after Tuface…

“I am still wondering why rich people don’t fall down during deliverance service” — Peter PSquare

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has shared what he feels about deliverance services in church.

During deliverance services in Nigeria, some Christians usually fall down under announting. However, the singer has observed that it only happens to people who aren’t rich.

He tweeted;

READ ALSO

I hope we don’t loose another life before Peter and…

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye bags honorary doctorate degree…

“I’m still wondering why rich people don’t fall down during deliverance service.”

Below are some replies to his question;

Chukwugoziem wrote;

“Senior man we can’t say, is like money dey comot evil spirit first before deliverance”

somy_young wrote;

“There mind no dey ever dey for the prayer once u relaxed ur mind n deeply concentrate n loose yourself then’

christina wrote;

“Now do you get it, you are being spun a web of lies. Religion is organised crime by so many. Only a few are real prophets of God therefore demons will thrive in demon environment! Hope this helps”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liars – Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero drags 2face and wife, Annie Idibia

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero speaks after Tuface reconciled with Annie…

49-year-old woman narrates how she slept with her son-in-law while her daughter…

Lady narrates what a guy did to her after she rejected him and later changed her…

Man narrates how he made u-turn, moments after deciding not to eat wife’s…

“Nothing can make me leave my husband, not even a side chick” – Actress, Rosy…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Olu Jacobs pays wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set

I pray for my husband more than myself – Anita Joseph gushes over Mc Fish

#BBNaija: Lady prophesies WhiteMoney as next housemate to be evicted (Read full…

“Nothing can make me leave my husband, not even a side chick” – Actress, Rosy…

Lady laments as boyfriend insists on marrying her after his mother rejected her

#BBNaija: WhiteMoney, Pere, Angel and three others are up for eviction

Excitement as Nollywood actor proposes to Tonto Dikeh

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More