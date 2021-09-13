TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Iyabo Ojo drags Funke Akindele for allegedly paying a…

“Why did you come close to me if you knew you won’t…

Cameroonian Lesbian, Kiki Bandy calls out female BBNaija…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” – Actor, Mr Ibu

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu has disclosed how he prayed earnestly for his first child to look like his mother and not him.

Mr Ibu who spoke about his life in an exclusive interview with Punch, stated that he made the request because he knows that he’s not good looking.

“I had my first child in 1991, I remember the joy in my heart; I was happy and grateful to God. I picked up my baby and said that he should look like his beautiful mother and not me, everyone laughed.

READ ALSO

“Ahh bad guy!” – Lagos Governor, Sanwo Olu…

Nollywood Actors, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi release…

They asked why I was saying that and I said that because I know I am not good looking, and they all laughed. I am very truthful to myself; I know that I am not good looking, so I do not want any of my children to take after me in that aspect, they can take after me in every aspect but not in terms of beauty, and as God will have it, they look beautiful just like my wife”. He said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Iyabo Ojo drags Funke Akindele for allegedly paying a blog to discredit…

“Why did you come close to me if you knew you won’t marry me”…

Cameroonian Lesbian, Kiki Bandy calls out female BBNaija housemate who was in…

“Hope she’s not trying to take sniper” – Reactions as…

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts as Angel shows…

“Ahh bad guy!” – Lagos Governor, Sanwo Olu reacts as he bumps…

“Women who say they won’t leave their cheating husbands are pretenders” —…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts as Angel shows…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” – Actor, Mr Ibu

How I slept with different girls every day of the week – Cross

#BBNaija: “I feel like a widow” – Saskay laments after Jaypaul’s eviction

“If you want to marry Drake, use juju, not prayers” – Uche Maduagwu advises Tems

Nigerians react as Deeper Life Church member shares photo of a corper wearing…

Nigerian ladies break down in tears after watching Omah Lay kiss his girlfriend…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More