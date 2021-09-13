“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” – Actor, Mr Ibu

Veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu has disclosed how he prayed earnestly for his first child to look like his mother and not him.

Mr Ibu who spoke about his life in an exclusive interview with Punch, stated that he made the request because he knows that he’s not good looking.

“I had my first child in 1991, I remember the joy in my heart; I was happy and grateful to God. I picked up my baby and said that he should look like his beautiful mother and not me, everyone laughed.

They asked why I was saying that and I said that because I know I am not good looking, and they all laughed. I am very truthful to myself; I know that I am not good looking, so I do not want any of my children to take after me in that aspect, they can take after me in every aspect but not in terms of beauty, and as God will have it, they look beautiful just like my wife”. He said.