I conducted a DNA test and found out my first son is not mine – Nedu Wazobia shares his side of the story

Popular comedian, Nedu Wazobia FM has shared his side of the story after his wife called him out and accused him of domestic violence.

In a statement which he shared via Instagram, Nedu debunked domestic violence allegations, as he recounted how he conducted a DNA test only to find out that his first son is not his biological child.

In his words;

“My attention has been drawn to stories making the rounds on social media by my ex wife (Uzoamaka Ohiri).

While I am not one to trade issues on social media, it has become pertinent that I clear the air once and for all.

First of all I would like to state clearly that I do not support or encourage any form of domestic violence whether targeted at a woman or man. I have also never been one to physically violate any body including my ex wife.

Our marriage was one plaqued with a lot of issues. One of which was continuous infidelity from her side that led to me conducting a paternity test on our kids which led to the revelation that our first son is not my biological son even though he was born within the period during which we were married.

On the allegation of domestic violence, we have had this matter investigated twice, one the police station in Ajah and another by a competent court of law during the dissolution of our marriage.

Both times I was cleared of all allegations and I have the necessary proof to back up my claim. If any one should be laying claims to domestic violence it should be me.

It is heartbreaking that I even have to issue this statement under this circumstances as I have put the unfortunate incidents surrounding my ex wife and I and the final collapse of our union behind me.

I am appealing to my ex wife to remember our kids and to not continue on this path she has chosen as the Internet never forgets and they will one day grow up to deal with this mess she is hell bent on creating.

I have no issues wit her and would like to continue to mind the business that pays me.

If she has any issues to join me with me, she is free to file her complaints and approach any court of competent jurisdiction to pursue justice. Thanks”.