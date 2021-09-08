I don’t deserve this – Annie Idibia breaks down in tears as husband, Tuface abandons her and elopes to America

Annie Idibia has broken down in tears while narrating how her husband, Tubaba abandoned her and eloped to America.

Sharing the sad ordeal, Annie Idibia who couldn’t control her tears, said;

“I was with my husband today. My husband told me he had a shoot today. Nothing happened. Only for him to pack his things and his stupid cousin Frankie helped him plan it.

His family does not love me. They hate me. They have been giving me hell for 12 f*cking years. Today my husband parked his things. He lied to me that he was going to shoot but my husband is on his way to America.

All of this behind my back. I don’t deserve this. I can’t call any member of his family. I can’t even call his manager. He will not take my call. Because he thinks I’m in his way. Innocent is on his way to America without telling me.”