Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph has claimed that she prays for her husband, MC Fish more than she prays for herself.

Taking to Instagram, Mc Fish gushed over her husband as she disclosed how she loves him to the extent of praying more for him than for herself.

She also disclosed that she makes sure that he’s always happy even while at work. She described him as ‘her hero’ while praying for God to shield him and uphold him.

In her words;

“My Twin My Husband My Hero. I make sure my husband is always happy even while at work. I pray for him more than I pray for my self. JEHOVAH WILL SHIELD AND UPHOLD YOU PAPPY NKE M @realmcfish”

