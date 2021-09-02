A married woman has narrated how she prayed to God to make her husband broke so she can enjoy her marriage.

According to her, her husband is more loving and prayerful when he’s broke, but when money comes, he becomes less available.

In her words;

“Okay, so I observed something in my marriage, my husband ehn , anytime he is broke or having financial crisis he is so kind and loving and prayerful. He even initiates fasting most times. He will play Christian music so loudly. Immediately the money shows up he reduces prayers and he is less available at home. I was so angry one day I prayed to God for him to be broke so I can be happy.

When he is broke his phone doesn’t have a password and none of that, so many things. Now he has money again, he lied he was in Abuja but he is not. He keeps lying. Men will push you to be so angry and you will become so bitter and angry. What is my joy in this marriage when my husband is rich and he doesn’t love me or call or have my time.

When he gets broke he will come home and start washing plates and playing Christian music so loudly. Whatever God wants is the best. If his brokenness is my happiness God is Good. As at now only me and my daughter are at home. He went out. Sha God bless you”.