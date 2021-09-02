TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably…

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s…

I prayed to God to make my husband broke so I can be happy – Lady confesses

Entertainment
By Shalom

A married woman has narrated how she prayed to God to make her husband broke so she can enjoy her marriage.

According to her, her husband is more loving and prayerful when he’s broke, but when money comes, he becomes less available.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Actress, Monalisa Chinda and husband celebrate 5th marriage…

“It’s a sin for a broke man to say he’s in love with me” –…

“Okay, so I observed something in my marriage, my husband ehn , anytime he is broke or having financial crisis he is so kind and loving and prayerful. He even initiates fasting most times. He will play Christian music so loudly. Immediately the money shows up he reduces prayers and he is less available at home. I was so angry one day I prayed to God for him to be broke so I can be happy.

When he is broke his phone doesn’t have a password and none of that, so many things. Now he has money again, he lied he was in Abuja but he is not. He keeps lying. Men will push you to be so angry and you will become so bitter and angry. What is my joy in this marriage when my husband is rich and he doesn’t love me or call or have my time.

When he gets broke he will come home and start washing plates and playing Christian music so loudly. Whatever God wants is the best. If his brokenness is my happiness God is Good. As at now only me and my daughter are at home. He went out. Sha God bless you”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia drags hubby,…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s husband reacts as…

Annie Idibia allegedly cheating on 2baba with sugardaddy Ned (Details)

Reactions as Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle on Instagram

#BBNaija: Reactions as Tega receives massage from Boma

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“A very good time to call useless men out” – Nedu…

Being married to Boma was the most torturing and manipulative years of my life…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up brother’s wife and…

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

Bisi Alimi tackles those attacking Annie Idibia for calling out her husband

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to Boma’s fight with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More