Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has weighed in on the current drama between fellow crossdresser, Bobrisky and his former PA, Oye Kyme.

James Brown in a post on Instagram, recounted how people called him ungrateful after he distanced himself from Bobrisky.

According to James, he saw a devil and ran away but people didn’t understand so they tagged him an ungrateful person.

James further prayed for Oye to get healing, as he stated how Karma no longer wastes time.

“It is well. The breeze has finally blown. Anyway all this stories are old gist. I am wearing gold. So na borrow pose. I saw a devil and ran away, people called me ungrateful. Karma doesn’t waste time these days. I hope oyeee babe heals from such trauma”, he wrote.

