“I understand you all are angry with her for her behaviour yesterday, I apologize” – Angel’s mother begs Nigerians

By Shalom

Mother of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel has begged Nigerians to forgive her daughter for showing off her n*ked body.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote;

“She’s telling you people the truth of how almost lost my life early this year and some of you are here saying it is strategy or cheap blackmail🙄🙄🙄🙄

Angel likes to cruise we agree but you people should just listen to her story and not judge🥺🥺🥺 I understand that you all are angry with her for her behaviour yesterday and I apologize on her behalf please let’s support her and encourage her by voting🙏🙏🙏

@theangeljbsmith be strong my love💞you have lots of people that are looking up to you and loves you for who you are and all of your flaws😘😘😘I LOVE YOU MY SUNSHINE🤍🤍🤍”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTzJ2sODswOEoxgjIIlUcLWJrO1N_fZ8ZaRZts0/?utm_medium=copy_link

