TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“I want everything” – Davido’s first daughter, Imade says as her dad takes her on a shopping spree in Disneyland (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido recently took his first daughter, Imade on a shopping spree.

The proud father of three took to his verified Instagram page to share photos and videos of Imade having a great time at Disney.

In one of the videos he shared online, Imade was heard telling her father she wants everything, after the 30BG boss told her to pick whatever she wants.

READ ALSO

Davido reveals what he wants in a woman

#BBNaija: Angel goes crazy in the house, begs Big Brother…

Watch videos below,

This comes after the singer flaunted the customized jewelry he got for Imade, which is reportedly worth millions of naira.

The singer, who arrived Nigeria recently after being on tour in the US for weeks, reunited with his daughter and has been sharing photos and videos from their father-daughter moments on social media.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“You are a devil” – Bobrisky fires back at Tonto Dikeh

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

“Daddy you look so fresh, are you a vampire?” – Olivia Idibia…

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Boma dragged him for speaking about his affair…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“29million incoming” – Man who put up kidney for sale,…

“Once a guy lose his beard, he will also lose about 70% of women physically…

Nollywood Actors, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi release adorable pre-wedding…

BBNaija: “I Can Make You Fall For Me” — Angel Tells Pere

Commotion as Man beats up Masquerade who assaulted him in Lagos (Video)

Bovi puts up son for sale after he broke the third television this year (Video)

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu celebrates her 57th birthday (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More