“I want everything” – Davido’s first daughter, Imade says as her dad takes her on a shopping spree in Disneyland (Video)

Award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido recently took his first daughter, Imade on a shopping spree.

The proud father of three took to his verified Instagram page to share photos and videos of Imade having a great time at Disney.

In one of the videos he shared online, Imade was heard telling her father she wants everything, after the 30BG boss told her to pick whatever she wants.

This comes after the singer flaunted the customized jewelry he got for Imade, which is reportedly worth millions of naira.

The singer, who arrived Nigeria recently after being on tour in the US for weeks, reunited with his daughter and has been sharing photos and videos from their father-daughter moments on social media.