Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega has revealed that she would marry ex BBNaija housemate, Boma.

The ex housemate disclosed this during a game which she played during her media rounds.

When asked who she would kiss, kill and marry between Boma, Yousef and JayPaul, she said she would kill Jaypaul with her body, kiss Yousef and marry Boma.

She further stated that she would definitely go into acting movies following her eviction from the house. According to Tega, she is a very good actress and she only played a script with Boma in the house.

This is coming shortly after she addressed her relationship with Boma in the house and apologized to Nigerians for taking the affair too far.