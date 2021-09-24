“I woke up one morning and she was gone” — Saga narrates how Nini’s absence reminded him of his mum’s death

Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga, has narrated how Nini’s sudden disappearance reminded him of his mother’s death.

Recall, Nini got a secret task from Biggie to leave the house for 24 hours, a task which she carried out successfully.

During her absence, the housemates felt worried about her, especially Saga who was spotted crying bitterly in the garden.

However, following her reappearance, Saga in a conversation with Pere, disclosed that the prank triggered a bad memory for him.

Saga recounted the death of his mother and how Nini’s disappearance from the house made him remember what happened. According to Saga, he just woke up one morning and she was gone without saying goodbye.

He expressed how Nini leaving the house made him feel bad about his mother’s death.