Entertainment
By Shalom

Reactions have trailed a video of BBNaija housemate, Whitemoney’s butt flashing on the screen of viewers.

In the trending video, Whitemoney was unclad at the lower region of his body before putting on his trouser during light out.

Recall, days ago, Whitemoney described Angel as a real marketer after she openly displayed her hairy coochie on live TV for the whole world to have a glimpse.

Following the emergence of the video, Nigerians dragged Angel to filth and her mother had to make a post, apologizing on her behalf.

While some are of the view that Whitemoney was alone in the room and the lights weren’t on, others insist there is no difference between him and Angel.

Watch the video below:

