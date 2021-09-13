“If you want to marry Drake, use juju, not prayers” – Uche Maduagwu advises Tems

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has advised Tems on the best way to attract the attention of rapper, Drake.

Uche Maduagwu advised the fast rising singer to use juju on Canadian rapper, Drake rather than prayers if she really wants him to marry her.

Uche disclosed this shortly after Drake and Tems were spotted in a viral video dining together with Tems revealing that she prepared pepper soup for him and that the pepper was so hot that he (Drake) choked on it.

In a recent post on his page, Uche Maduagwu noted that prayer inside a pot of Egusi soup is futile, rather she should use juju to hold him down.

He wrote,

“Praying inside the egusi soup you cook for Drake no go do the magic, so many ex bbnaija female housemates for don go @queenofnaturemma to collect better-customized juju for Drake to marry dem. Tems is a very beautiful and talented singer but the only wahala wey she get is knowing how to find real boyfriend wey handsome like me and Drake”.