I’m a father – Crossdresser, Bobrisky finally opens up

By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, recently described himself as a “father” on Instagram.

The self acclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” disclosed this while fighting online with a blogger.

Bobrisky wrote;

“Gistlover I’m your father. Ogun wan kill you. Have never lost my account here on IG since I open this page.

Tell me how many pages your mama don open since the last 6 months. My page is to promote people business but to spoil homes”.

Bobrisky has been trending lately with several Nigerian ladies dragging him to filth on Instagram.

Reacting to this, fans have expressed their concern over his safety as they advised Bob to be watchful because he has so many haters from the look of things.

Checkout reactions below;

