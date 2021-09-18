TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mother shares story of how her 7-month-old baby got supernatural…

“Na me and you go do the test” – Leaked chat…

“If na Angel una go call am marketer” – Reactions as Whitemoney’s…

Isreal DMW’s fiancee reportedly flees, barely one month to their wedding

Entertainment
By Shalom

Isreal DMW has been called out on social media for allegedly assaulting his fiancee, just one month before their wedding.

According to the blogger, Cutie Juls, Isreal DMW almost gets physical with his fiancee months after having their introduction.

“So Isreal did an introduction with a beautiful girl called Benita on July 11th this year. Their wedding was supposed to be on 3rd October which is just next month.

READ ALSO

Pastor disgraced and forced to marry corpse of fiancée who…

Is that why you got her pregnant? – Reactions as Tobi…

Pending the wedding, the lady has been spending most weekends in Israel’s house with the approval of her parents since the introduction has been completed

Sometime this month, Isreal came back home from God knows where which he calls work and asked his fiancée, Benita to give him water to drink [as Oga] lol.

After serving him, Isreal poured the whole glass of water on the girl with his reason been that the drinking glass that his fiancée [Benita] used in serving him the water was dirty.

He then proceeded to verbal abuse and then an attempt to hit the girl.

So the girl ran back to her parents and said she is no longer interested. As anytime Isreal gets drank, he becomes very violent. He has poured food, water, insults etc on the girl on several occasions so the girl said enough is enough.

Isreal after realising now the girl isn’t coming back has been bad mouthing this girl to anyone who cares to listen that one babalawo revealed to him that the girl is married to spirit hence their breakup.

Now this is a young girl who has her whole life ahead of her. People is Isreal being fair to this girl?

Our investigations have proved that Isreal did all this to someone’s daughter and more. You abuse a lady that you’ve performed introduction rites to be soon married. She says she won’t marry again as she doesn’t like your abusive character. Now you’ve resulted to image tarnishing and emotional blackmail.

Online in-laws, is our son Isreal being fair?” the blogger wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mother shares story of how her 7-month-old baby got supernatural powers to heal…

“Na me and you go do the test” – Leaked chat between Boma and…

“If na Angel una go call am marketer” – Reactions as Whitemoney’s butt flashes…

Lady on the run after pouring corrosive substance on boyfriend’s sidechick

Activist shows off transformation photos of boy whom he picked from forest with…

Linda Ikeji changes her son’s surname from her baby daddy’s name to her father’s…

Moment actress Rita Edochie slapped male colleague in public (Video)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Isreal DMW’s fiancee reportedly flees, barely one month to their wedding

Singer, 2face Idibia reconciles with wife, Annie on his birthday

#BBNaija: Nini and Saga narrate how Queen touched herself till she came

“Yahoo reduced cultism in university campuses” – Nigerian man writes

How My Sister Set Me Up With Her Boyfriend To Confirm My Virginity – Actress…

Moment actress Rita Edochie slapped male colleague in public (Video)

“Na me and you go do the test” – Leaked chat between Boma and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More