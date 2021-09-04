It’s a man’s duty to clean, cook and raise the kids — Reno Omokri

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Nigerian Lawyer and former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has advised men to take charge of their homes in all aspects.

According to Reno, God has ordered man to “Do the work” and the woman was created to help him with the work.

In his words;

“It was Adam, the man, that God ordered to do the work on Earth-Genesis 2:15. The woman, Eve, was created by God to help him-Genesis 2:20. God did NOT create Eve to do the work for Adam.

Women are created to be HELPERS, not WORK HORSES. Therefore, every work, including cooking, cleaning, dish washing, shopping for groceries and most importantly, child raising, is the man’s work.

The woman is to HELP the man, not replace him as the person commanded by God to do the work. It is not manly to leave your wife to do all that work. It is a disobedience to a direct command from God!’

