TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that?…

Boma reacts after fans jubilated over his eviction from the house

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says…

Ivorian lady reportedly pregnant for Bobrisky (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reports making the rounds on social media have alleged that Bobrisky allegedly got Ivorian lady, Kyme Oye pregnant.

Recall, Kyme from Ivory Coast, earlier went viral after getting a tattoo of the crossdresser.

READ ALSO

“Obi Cubana no do pass this one” – Bobrisky says as he…

Tacha, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema reunite at Bobrisky’s…

The crossdresser accepted her into his house to live and weeks later, she accused him of physical violence.

According to Oye, Bob beat her up for forgetting to call his hair stylist to lose her hair.

The lady also said she was better off at home than crying in a big house.

Hours ago, she shared photos of herself with baby bump, and asked fans to guess who the father of the child.

Surprisingly, majority of her followers echoed Bobrisky as father of the unborn child.

See reactions below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that? – Tega opens up…

Boma reacts after fans jubilated over his eviction from the house

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says after ditching…

“So this woman never go her husband house” – Nigerians react…

Wizkid calls out Toke Makinwa after she called him errand boy for buying amala

I haven’t seen her since she left the house, I’m sad and broken…

Reactions as James Brown storms movie premiere with his maidens

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Ivorian lady reportedly pregnant for Bobrisky (Photos)

It has been hard, my life has taken a new turn and I’m not mentally okay…

“God why are you so wicked to me?” Woman cries out after losing her…

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says after ditching…

Nigerian lady narrates how she flogged an elderly woman with a ‘koboko’ for…

Kiddwaya replies man who said he made Erica who she is

I told my husband I would have s*x in the house and he agreed – Tega

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More