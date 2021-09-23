TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” –…

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her s*x tapes

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian twerk queen, Janemena has reacted after Tonto Dikeh alleged that Kpokpogri is in possession of her s3x tapes.

Tonto Dikeh, in a recent post on Instagram, claimed Kpokpogri is allegedly in possession of Janemena’s s3x tapes, alongside n*de photos of some other ladies, including celebrities.

“This may be a good time to say Janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possession(old and very recent).

READ ALSO

Kpokpogri has your s*x tapes in his possession – Tonto…

Tonto Dikeh reacts after Kpokpogri dragged her to court and…

Not just you but Alot of other married women,Celebrities and single girls too..
If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s a matter of time!!

My darling JOSEPH EGBRI it will only be fair enough you allow the law operate..
If these are made Up allegations you need not fear, FOR A CLEAN HEART FEAR NOTHING.. Am not hurt ,not mad, just DONE..I wish you would too🎈

You can’t be the one blackmailing me, releasing my private chat with friends, bugging my phone and still be the one in trauma..Wish you all the very best🥰
But you need to stop running and face the consequences of your actions”, Tonto wrote.

Janemena in her reaction, stated that she loves minding the business that pays her, and would not allow anyone use her to ‘catch cruise’.

See full post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ebuka reacts as Saga breaks down in tears over Nini

“With your fat nose like that of a cow” – Bobrisky blasts…

#BBNaija: Why I cannot have children – Angel opens up

#BBNaija: Saga and other housemates sleep in front of the diary room over…

Man who accused pastor of snatching his wife of 12 years, finds love again in…

Olu Jacobs pays wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set

“You didn’t know my teeth was growing when your d*ck was getting hard in my…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Janemena reacts after Tonto Dikeh revealed Kpokpogri has all her s*x tapes

Kpokpogri has your s*x tapes in his possession – Tonto Dikeh sends message…

Tonto Dikeh reacts after Kpokpogri dragged her to court and demanded N10billion

Prince Kpokpogri drags Tonto Dikeh to court, demands N10billion compensation…

#BBNaija: “Saga and Nini deserve to win for being the content of the show” –…

Comedian Crazeclown set to wed mother of his babygirl, JoJo

Watch housemates reaction after they found Nini sleeping on the bed, after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More