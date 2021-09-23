Nigerian twerk queen, Janemena has reacted after Tonto Dikeh alleged that Kpokpogri is in possession of her s3x tapes.

Tonto Dikeh, in a recent post on Instagram, claimed Kpokpogri is allegedly in possession of Janemena’s s3x tapes, alongside n*de photos of some other ladies, including celebrities.

“This may be a good time to say Janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possession(old and very recent).

Not just you but Alot of other married women,Celebrities and single girls too..

If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s a matter of time!!

My darling JOSEPH EGBRI it will only be fair enough you allow the law operate..

If these are made Up allegations you need not fear, FOR A CLEAN HEART FEAR NOTHING.. Am not hurt ,not mad, just DONE..I wish you would too🎈

You can’t be the one blackmailing me, releasing my private chat with friends, bugging my phone and still be the one in trauma..Wish you all the very best🥰

But you need to stop running and face the consequences of your actions”, Tonto wrote.

Janemena in her reaction, stated that she loves minding the business that pays her, and would not allow anyone use her to ‘catch cruise’.

See full post below;