JayPaul’s mother breaks down in tears as she begs fans to vote for her son (Video)

Mother of Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Jaypaul has pleaded with Nigerians to vote for her son who is up for possible eviction.

The 29-year old budding musician is up for possible eviction alongside six other housemates; Queen, Whitemoney, Saskay, Liquorose, Saga and Jackie B.

In a video which was shared on Jaypaul’s Instagram page the concerned mother burst into tears as she begged Nigerians to keep her son in the house.

This comes shortly after the lover boy surprised Saaskay with a bouquet of fresh flowers he ordered using his Abeg naira.

While he presented her with the flowers he recited a romantic poem, he had specially written for her.

“You’re a definition of brains and beauty, you are a definition of black goddess, you’re a girl on fire and I think you deserve flowers everyday”.