TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs…

I know the real story and I will say it with my full chest…

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently…

Lady cries out as husband files for divorce after she was r*ped by robbers

Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken lady has narrated how she was served divorce papers by her husband after she was r*ped by armed robbers.

She wrote;

“I WAS RAPED IN FRONT OF MY HUSBAND AND HE WANTS TO DIVORCE ME BECAUSE I ENJOYED IT.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates how she landed in trouble after testifying…

Lady narrates what happened after she made eye contact with…

My name is Janet, I’m a banker in my early 30s & going through a messy divorce. I married my husband as a virgin. I have never been with any man but him until I was raped. I didnt know anything abt orgasm, climax because i have never experienced it.

8yrs of marriage with a miserable sex life. I have 2 children 4rm my marriage.
“It happened when we traveled to my husband’s village during Easter period. At about 1 am in the night, our house was raided by armed robbers a gang of 7 members.

“It was a very terrifying experience, after collecting all the valuables at home, the leader turned to rape me. The leader tied my husband to a chair, tore my clothe and went on to show me his manhood that he will use it on me.

“I was frightened, I begged him and cried but he wouldnt listen. It was a rape that cost me my marriage. As the guy was entering me, I was supposed to feel pains but that wasnt so.

I felt a kind of electrifying sensation dat I’ve never felt in my whole life. I screamed ‘oh my God’, I didnt knw when I held him hard and begged him not to stop. To the amazement of others, I was enjoying being raped by a criminal.

“I was told I was screaming very hard when I wanted to cum. Yes, I had my first orgasm through rape & since then my life hasn’t been the same. The robber took me two rounds which I came both times.

I don’t know what happened, if it was my village people that pursued me, but all I can say is that I havent had such wit my husband. My husband gave me the beatings of my life after the robbers left.

He called me unprintable names, a prostitute and said he can’t stay married to me. i was hospitalized for 2 weeks as a result of that incident and his beatings.

“My husband left me at the hospital and travelled back to our home. I was damaged. How could such a thing happen to me?”

“How could i even enjoy such act of cruelty on my body? These were the questions i kept asking myself. When i got discharged I met a divorce papers waiting for me to sign. I tried begging my husband, involved my parents but he swore not to let go.”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs sparks outrage

I know the real story and I will say it with my full chest – Doris Ogala…

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently with her…

“Bushy triangle” – Daddy Freeze reacts to video of Angel showing off her…

Mercy Aigbe reacts after her ex husband married another woman and warned men to…

Tonto Dikeh’s estranged boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri reportedly picked up by DSS…

“I understand you all are angry with her for her behaviour yesterday, I…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Prince Kpokpogri is threatening to leak my nudes” – Tonto Dikeh cries out

Lady cries out as husband files for divorce after she was r*ped by robbers

Lady shows off the online marriage proposal a prospective admirer sent to her

Reactions as actress Lizzy Anjorin reveals bride price of her 4-month-old baby

Tacha excited as she acquires a multi-million naira mansion in Lagos (Video)

“You rubbished the first man you married, you think you can play same game with…

“I don’t know who that is” – Maria replies fan who asked…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More