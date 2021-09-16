Lady cries out as husband files for divorce after she was r*ped by robbers

A heartbroken lady has narrated how she was served divorce papers by her husband after she was r*ped by armed robbers.

“I WAS RAPED IN FRONT OF MY HUSBAND AND HE WANTS TO DIVORCE ME BECAUSE I ENJOYED IT.

My name is Janet, I’m a banker in my early 30s & going through a messy divorce. I married my husband as a virgin. I have never been with any man but him until I was raped. I didnt know anything abt orgasm, climax because i have never experienced it.

8yrs of marriage with a miserable sex life. I have 2 children 4rm my marriage.

“It happened when we traveled to my husband’s village during Easter period. At about 1 am in the night, our house was raided by armed robbers a gang of 7 members.

“It was a very terrifying experience, after collecting all the valuables at home, the leader turned to rape me. The leader tied my husband to a chair, tore my clothe and went on to show me his manhood that he will use it on me.

“I was frightened, I begged him and cried but he wouldnt listen. It was a rape that cost me my marriage. As the guy was entering me, I was supposed to feel pains but that wasnt so.

I felt a kind of electrifying sensation dat I’ve never felt in my whole life. I screamed ‘oh my God’, I didnt knw when I held him hard and begged him not to stop. To the amazement of others, I was enjoying being raped by a criminal.

“I was told I was screaming very hard when I wanted to cum. Yes, I had my first orgasm through rape & since then my life hasn’t been the same. The robber took me two rounds which I came both times.

I don’t know what happened, if it was my village people that pursued me, but all I can say is that I havent had such wit my husband. My husband gave me the beatings of my life after the robbers left.

He called me unprintable names, a prostitute and said he can’t stay married to me. i was hospitalized for 2 weeks as a result of that incident and his beatings.

“My husband left me at the hospital and travelled back to our home. I was damaged. How could such a thing happen to me?”

“How could i even enjoy such act of cruelty on my body? These were the questions i kept asking myself. When i got discharged I met a divorce papers waiting for me to sign. I tried begging my husband, involved my parents but he swore not to let go.”

