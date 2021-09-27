Lady cries out for help after falling in love with her sister’s ex boyfriend

A lady has taken to Instagram to seek for advice from Nigerians after falling in love with her sister’s ex boyfriend.

She stated that although her sister is happily married now with a child, she still feels weird having something to do with her ex.

She wrote to Joro Olomofin;

“Please is it wrong to want to get involved with my sister’s ex? My sister is married now with a kid. She dated this guy for a short period of time like four months. And for some time now, there’s been some romance here and there with the guy. I really admire the guy. Should I back off cause he dated my sister? I really have a good relationship with my sister like she’s my best friend. But I really like the guy and I…..”

See full post below;