TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You asked me to abort my baby after I told you I was pregnant…

Bobrisky promises to deal with Tonto Dikeh as he reveals what she…

“I am very sorry” – Kpokpogri apologizes Janemena’s husband

Lady cries out for help after falling in love with her sister’s ex boyfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has taken to Instagram to seek for advice from Nigerians after falling in love with her sister’s ex boyfriend.

She stated that although her sister is happily married now with a child, she still feels weird having something to do with her ex.

She wrote to Joro Olomofin;

READ ALSO

Lady cries out as lover proposes to her with the same ring…

“Wetin be this?” – Nigerians drag Boma as…

“Please is it wrong to want to get involved with my sister’s ex? My sister is married now with a kid. She dated this guy for a short period of time like four months. And for some time now, there’s been some romance here and there with the guy. I really admire the guy. Should I back off cause he dated my sister? I really have a good relationship with my sister like she’s my best friend. But I really like the guy and I…..”

See full post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You asked me to abort my baby after I told you I was pregnant – Lady calls…

Bobrisky promises to deal with Tonto Dikeh as he reveals what she recently did…

“I am very sorry” – Kpokpogri apologizes Janemena’s husband

Lady cries out for help after falling in love with her sister’s ex…

You will always be a smelling man with fake bum pads – DaffyBlanco blasts…

Corps member laments over quantity of food served at orientation camp in Bauchi…

I’m scared of what will happen when my daughter leaves the show –…

LATEST UPDATES

I’m scared of what will happen when my daughter leaves the show –…

You will always be a smelling man with fake bum pads – DaffyBlanco blasts…

Corps member laments over quantity of food served at orientation camp in Bauchi…

Lady cries out for help after falling in love with her sister’s ex…

You asked me to abort my baby after I told you I was pregnant – Lady calls…

“I am very sorry” – Kpokpogri apologizes Janemena’s husband

Bobrisky promises to deal with Tonto Dikeh as he reveals what she recently did…

Leave a Reply